TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,978,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398,341 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.14% of TechnipFMC worth $82,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,390. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

