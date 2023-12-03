TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,073 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.46% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $559.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

