Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $505.52 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Terra has a total market capitalization of $505.52 million and $210.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002140 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001529 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 594,390,447 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

