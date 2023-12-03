Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.7 %

TXRH stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $118.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 148,287 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

