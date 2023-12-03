The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,226,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,152,872,000 after buying an additional 317,043 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.05. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $172.85 and a one year high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

