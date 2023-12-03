The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.02. 3,401,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,947. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

