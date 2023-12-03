The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $269.02 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.