The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.15 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,433 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

