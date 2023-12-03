The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

