The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,270 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $100,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,376,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 920,060 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DB opened at $12.59 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

