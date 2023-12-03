The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of New York Times worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $47.37 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. New York Times’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

