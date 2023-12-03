The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Kanen acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,239,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,697. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kanen purchased 110,000 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,239,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 223,809 shares of company stock worth $495,599 and sold 185,884 shares worth $768,799. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Real Good Food by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 877,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 175,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 608,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Real Good Food by 713.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 452,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 397,020 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of RGF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Analysts forecast that Real Good Food will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RGF. B. Riley assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

