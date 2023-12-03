The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Trimmed by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 11.2% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.58. 11,898,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,122,374. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

