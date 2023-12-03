ThornTree Capital Partners LP Buys 12,605 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 5.8% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $574.32. 1,334,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,579. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $599.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

