ThornTree Capital Partners LP Reduces Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,988 shares during the quarter. ON accounts for approximately 3.4% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned about 0.07% of ON worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

