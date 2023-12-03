ThornTree Capital Partners LP Takes $6.76 Million Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 625,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000. Funko makes up 1.6% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Funko by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 475,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Funko had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $312.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $53,605.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,524,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,735,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 278,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,997. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Funko

Funko Company Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.