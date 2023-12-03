Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 6.59% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $78,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 2.8 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.75. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.29 and a 12 month high of $226.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.33.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Timothy Wade Stone bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Wade Stone acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $172,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 201 shares of company stock valued at $40,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

