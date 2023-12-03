Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $86.38 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $86,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.76. 340,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,675. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $372.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

