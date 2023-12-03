Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $94.14 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,980,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,581 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $94,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.05. 11,014,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,686,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

