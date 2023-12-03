Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 177,086 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177,086 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of CSX worth $97,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,861,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,101. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.