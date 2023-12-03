Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$20.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.40.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

