Toro Energy Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 5th (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

