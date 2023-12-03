Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $31,558.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,405,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,816.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 940,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,011.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $31,558.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,405,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,816.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,737 shares of company stock worth $170,440. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

COOK opened at $2.36 on Friday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $296.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.97 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

