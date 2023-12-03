Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 683.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $84,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

