Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Unifi stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Unifi has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Unifi will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Unifi news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $420,916.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 4,800 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,200. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 197,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60,182 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 186,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

