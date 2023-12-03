United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 892.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

