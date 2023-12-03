Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,143,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745,387 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.83% of Unum Group worth $1,103,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Unum Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

