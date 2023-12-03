Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $4.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $67,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 493,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 1,896.2% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,355,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Upland Software by 14.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 212,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $4.95 on Friday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

