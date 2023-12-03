VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

REMX opened at $58.03 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $98.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $424.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

