Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $299.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $301.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.