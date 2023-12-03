Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,823,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MGK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $250.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $253.32.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.