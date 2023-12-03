Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,502,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

