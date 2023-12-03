Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,472. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

