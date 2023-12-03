Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.53. 2,535,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

