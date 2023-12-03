Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $178.84 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.