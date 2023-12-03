Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.42

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.42 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 86.30 ($1.09). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,058,639 shares.

Vertu Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £286.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,202.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

