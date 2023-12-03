Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $201.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $248.23. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 21,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

