Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $376,294,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,816,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 13.7 %

NYSE VNO opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.