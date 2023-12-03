Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

View Our Latest Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.