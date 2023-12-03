Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

WMC stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a current ratio of 352.98.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

