Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
WMC stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a current ratio of 352.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.41%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
