Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $19.01.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

