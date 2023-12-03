Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $19.01.
Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
