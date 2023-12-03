Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $19.01.

In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

