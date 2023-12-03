White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.18% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,526.36 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,278.59 and a 12-month high of $1,617.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,493.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,484.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $577.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

