Woodson Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Woodson Capital Management LP cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 2.2% of Woodson Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

