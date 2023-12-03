Woodson Capital Management LP Purchases 42,700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.5% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.17. 6,386,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

