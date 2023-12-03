Woodson Capital Management LP Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,426,000. Uber Technologies comprises 2.9% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 67,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,539,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,236,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

