Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.45.

Shares of WDAY opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $273.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

