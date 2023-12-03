Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.45.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $273.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

