Worm Capital LLC Purchases 19,329 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Worm Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 901.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

