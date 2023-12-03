Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.