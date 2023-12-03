Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) is Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.3% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $183,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

